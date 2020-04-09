Texas County Memorial Hospital’s coronavirus (COVID-19) task force has been working diligently to prepare for the surge in inpatient volumes that may occur in the coming weeks as a result of the nationwide pandemic, hospital board members heard at their March monthly meeting.
As of Wednesday, Texas County has not reported a positive COVID-19 case, but officials from the hospital’s task force anticipate that status to change any day due to the rapid evolvement in the number of positive cases throughout Missouri.
One case that had initially been reported for Texas County in March was identified in a patient who had been out of state for several weeks, according to health department officials.
Dr. Matthew Brown, task force physician leader, presented information about COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is a mutated version of the common cold that developed in Wuhan, China, around Dec. 8 last year,” he explained. “The danger of the virus is that it is about 2 times as contagious as the flu and without interventions, the fatality rate is about 10 to 20 times higher.”
“The initial mortality rate is 3 to 4%, which is huge,” Brown said. “The problem is that we do not have any specific treatment available for those patients, it is supportive only. Most people have mild to moderate symptoms and recover, but 15 to 30% have to be admitted into the hospital with several of those having to be treated in the ICU (intensive care unit) on ventilators.”
“The fatality rates we are seeing are due to hospital system limitations,” Brown explained. “There are not enough hospital beds or ventilators anywhere in the world to take care of this on a widespread scale.”
“As a hospital we began anticipating this from a public health crisis standpoint several weeks ago,” he continued. “We started making emergency plans both in terms of doing things like patient screenings, so we can identify and isolate those cases early. We also began putting plans into place for emergency operations on a sustained scale.”
Brown explained that the only reason why hospital leaders fully anticipate Texas County Memorial Hospital will see cases of it, and the only reason the hospital has not been in a disaster so far, is because of what has been learned globally.
“We saw what happened in Wuhan and the lockdown that was implemented by the Chinese authorities,” Brown said. “We saw how bad it was in South Korea, Iran and Italy and that it was not going to go away.”
“As a result social distancing and transportation lockdowns have taken place in the U.S. over the past couple of weeks, and has helped slow the spread,”he explained. “Realistically there are only two options going forward. We do not have a vaccine for this and as long as there is a reservoir to reintroduce it into a population, it will come back.”
“If you do nothing, no social lockdown, no isolation -- nothing, it will burn itself out in about three months, which is what they have seen in China,” Brown said. “The problem is that it will overwhelm the health system’s capacity and result in a significant amount of lives lost.”
Brown explained that the second option has negative impacts also.
“To try to flatten the curve and do interventions from a public health standpoint like the country has done over the past two weeks, presents a huge economic impact and it extends the duration of the crisis for at least 18 to 20 weeks, possibly even 18 months,” he said. “By that time, we may have enough herd immunity to prevent sustained transmission or hopefully, we may have a vaccine in place.”
The effects being dealt with now aren't just related to the virus, he pointed out, but include secondary effects such us economics and logistics.
“We can’t even order surgical gloves now and common medications are an allocation that we need daily to take care of the patients that we have now,” Brown explained.
“This is something that is going to be extensive and widespread. That is why we appreciate the responsiveness of everybody to get things done because it is something that really, no one has ever faced in 100 years,” he added.
According to Brown, there are some very difficult decisions being made at higher levels of both government and public health to try to find a balance.
“This has the potential to be really, really bad for pretty much everybody,” he said. The hospital has made progress with emergency planning, he noted.
“We have secured additional ventilators should they be required,” Brown said. “We are looking into resource conservation and utilization changes so we can conserve what we have.”
“We have also been looking at disaster mode contingencies,” Brown explained. “It is really sobering to look at what this has the potential to be.”
