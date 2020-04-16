As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Baxter Regional Medical Center, like most organizations, is
experiencing unprecedented challenges.
Hospital officials note fewer people are choosing to receive healthcare services because they are doing
the right thing and staying home. In the last few weeks, Baxter Regional has seen a significant decrease
in volume throughout the organization, whether it is in emergency services, physician offices or inpatient
stays.
Based in Mtn. Home, Ark., the medical system has clinics in northern Arkansas and southern Missouri,
including one in West Plains.
The organization anticipates typical healthcare services to continue to decrease but, at the same time,
costs to increase in preparation for COVID-19. This decrease in volume and increase in costs has a
significant financial impact on Baxter Regional, and very difficult but necessary decisions have been
made to respond to these challenges and prepare the organization for what lies ahead.
Baxter Regional officials say they understand the actions taken will affect every one of the hospita'ls
partners in care in one way or another, but must be done to ensure that they can continue to provide
care to those in need.
The immediate steps Baxter Regional is taking include, but are not limited to, a hold on the annual
market-based pay increases, reducing salaries of executives and leadership team, requiring some
employees to flex or work reduced hours, suspending the hiring of noncritical positions and furloughing
some employees.
At this time, Baxter Regional anticipates the measures will be temporary, and it is officials' hope to recall
all employees impacted back to work as soon as possible. Baxter Regional will evaluate this decision
every four weeks, as officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and rely on governmental
guidance and industry best practices with respect to future decisions.
Health insurance for furloughed employees will remain in effect during the furlough, and those
employees may be eligible for unemployment compensation.
Baxter Regional officials say they realize these are difficult days for the nation, state and local
communities and the organization, but are confident all will get through this together and overcome the
challenges.
