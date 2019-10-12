The public is invited to join the staff of Echo Bluff State Park for a class on photography tips and tricks from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at the park.
Beginner and amateur photographers can bring their cameras or cellphones for tips and tricks on how to turn a snapshot into a masterpiece. The principles of photography will be practiced and applied to all cameras equally.
Participants will learn that success in photography does not depend upon equipment as much as technique. A photo walk to practice the tips covered will follow the workshop. Space is limited and registration is required.
Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19, about 14 miles north of Eminence and 25 miles south of Salem. To make reservations or for more information about the workshop, contact Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224 or connie.webber@dnr.mo.gov.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
