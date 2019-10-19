Ozark National Scenic Riverways will hold two managed deer hunts in October and November at Big Spring. The hunting opportunities are being extended to youth and to military service members with permanent mobility impairments.
To ensure public safety, portions of the Big Spring area will be temporarily closed during each hunt.
The youth hunt will be held Oct. 26 and 27, and the Exceptional Warrior Mobility Impaired managed hunt will be held Nov. 9 and 10. A total of 10 randomly selected hunters have been selected for each hunt.
Hunters for the youth hunt can harvest two antlerless deer with a center-fire rifle while hunters of the Exceptional Warrior Mobility Impaired hunt can take two antlerless deer or one antlerless and one antlered deer with a center-fire rifle.
Portions of the Big Spring area will be temporarily closed to the public during both hunts from Friday to the morning of Oct. 28 and from Nov. 8 to the morning of Nov. 11. These closures help ensure public safety during these activities and include the Big Spring Campground, the Peavine pavilion area and all hiking trails within the Big Spring area.
Big Spring and the boat ramp will remain open during the hunt and can be accessed only from Peavine Road due to the closure of the Big Spring Bridge. All areas will reopen the Monday following each hunting event.
“We are pleased to once again offer these recreational opportunities for our youth and in honor of individuals who have sacrificed so greatly for our country,” said ONSR Superintendent Larry Johnson. “I’m proud of the efforts put forth by our National Park Service staff and the outpouring of support from the local community over the past several years to make these an unforgettable experience for our youth and veterans. We appreciate the understanding of visitors during the temporary closure of portions of the Big Spring area for this purpose.”
The Exceptional Warrior Mobility-Impaired managed hunt is conducted in partnership with the Foundation for Exceptional Warriors (The F.E.W.) and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The F.E.W. is a nonprofit organization that proactively and directly serves “Exceptional Warriors” who epitomize honor, valor, service and sacrifice.
The organization is helping to offset hunting and lodging expenses for the Exceptional Warrior hunt participants. For more information on The F.E.W., visit the organization’s website at www.exceptionalwarriors.org, or phone 918-824-1094.
For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/ozar, or phone 573-323-4236.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways preserves the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding resources and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.