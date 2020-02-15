The West Plains Daily Quill is launching a new outdoors photography contest series: For the next seven weeks, a theme will be announced on each Saturday’s Outdoors Page with the details for that week’s theme.
Each week will have three winners. The first place finisher’s picture will be featured on the front page of Saturday’s Quill. Second and third place finishers’ pictures will appear on the outdoors page.
Photographers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to submit entries. Please limit entries to one picture per photographer per week.
For week one the theme is “Sunrise in the Ozarks.”
Just as sunrise begins each day, sunrise will begin the contest.
Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Thursday each week, and must include the photographer’s name, phone number and caption for the photograph. Email all entries to sports@wpdailyquill.net
