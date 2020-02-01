More than $2 million dollars in grants have been awarded to 29 Arkansas communities, including Mammoth Spring, to improve outdoor recreation.
Arkansas State Parks held a reception Friday for the recipients of the FUN Park Grant and Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant Programs at the Department of Heritage in Little Rock.
The mission of the grant program is to advocate for public outdoor recreation across Arkansas by providing local communities with planning and financial assistance.
Arkansas State Parks offer two different grant programs: Matching Grants and FUN Park Grants. Both are intended to assist cities and counties to improve outdoor recreation within their local communities.
