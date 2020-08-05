From the moment the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center building closed its doors in March, staff focused on finding a date the facility could reopen.
That date arrived this week. On Tuesday, Twin Pines reopened its doors to the public, ending a coronavirus-forced closure that went into effect March 23. This closure — and the resulting cancellations of all of the education center’s programs — was due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The center is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The hours of Twin Pine’s nearly three-mile network of trails — which remained open to the public during the building’s closure — will be sunrise to 10 p.m.
“It will feel good to be open to the public and have people at our facility again,” said Education Center Manager Reva Dow. “Reopening Twin Pines to the public has been a gradual process and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”
A limited number of indoor programs will be offered and class size will be limited so social distancing can be practiced. In alignment with state and national health recommendations, face masks are strongly recommended for visitors and will be required to be worn by all participants of indoor programs.
“Like everyone else, we’re looking forward to the day when things will return to normal, but for now we need to continue to practice social distancing and other current health recommendations,” Dow said. Find information about monthly programs at mdc.mo.gov/events-s3?field_rel_regions_tid=66.
Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located in Shannon County at 20086 U.S. 60, about a mile east of Winona. Get more information about the facility and its programs by calling 573-325-1384.
