Ozark National Scenic Riverways recognized park volunteers at the annual Volunteers-in-Parks Appreciation event held Aug. 27 at the Burr Oak Pavilion at Alley Spring.
Volunteers-in-Parks, or “VIPs”, are critical to the mission of the National Park Service (NPS) and to Ozark National Scenic Riverways, said National Parks Service officials. VIPs enhance the park’s ability to provide visitor programs, monitor and protect park natural and cultural resources, build and maintain trails and facilities throughout the riverways, and provide assistance to visitors in the campgrounds and on the rivers.
Each year, hundreds of volunteers join the staff of the riverways, sharing their time, energy and passion for the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. In 2018, 599 park volunteers contributed 19,450 hours of service to Ozark National Scenic Riverways.
On Aug. 27, about 50 park volunteers enjoyed a cookout provided by park staff members at Alley Spring. Each volunteer was recognized for work in the park in 2019, receiving a certificate and special VIP gift.
In addition, the Ozark Trail Association (OTA) was recognized with one of the Parks Service’s most prestigious awards for volunteers, the NPS Midwest Region 2018 George and Helen Hartzog Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service, for the group’s work on trails in 2018.
In 2018, more than 200 volunteers from the Ozark Trail Association (OTA) donated 3,812 hours of work to construct about eight miles of new trail within the boundary of Ozark National Scenic Riverways. This new trail is referred to as the Round Spring Spur, connecting to the Current River Trail and the backbone of the Ozark Trail.
Visitors in this area of the park now have access to over 400 miles of trails thanks to the construction of this new eight-mile section of trail. It has also provided park visitors with the opportunity to participate in newly created hike-float options utilizing the Ozark Trail and sections of the Current River. Thanks to the efforts of the OTA, hundreds of volunteers have been introduced to the park and its natural beauty.
For more information about volunteer opportunities at Ozark National Scenic Riverways, contact Dena Matteson at 573-323-4814 or dena_matteson@nps.gov.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways aims to preserve the free-flowing Current and Jacks Fork Rivers, the surrounding resources and the unique cultural heritage of the Ozark people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.