From 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host Dickerson Park Zoo at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona for Owl-o-ween.
“We’ll get to see various types of owls up close and learn about the myths and superstitions surrounding them, along with lots of owl facts,” said Skyler Bockman, manager of Twin Pines.
Bockman said Owl-o-ween is open to guests of all ages, although registration is required. Register online at www.mdc.mo.gov/ozarkevents. Bockman said the center will also have two showings early in the day for local schools. Teachers may register their classes at the same link.
For further information, call 573-325-1381. Twin Pines is located on U.S. 60, a mile east of Winona. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Dickerson Park Zoo is a zoological park located in Springfield that has more than 500 animals of 160 different species. Learn more about the zoo at www.dickersonparkzoo.org.
