Current River State Park officials invite the public to delve deeper into caves and the subterranean ecosystems of the Ozarks at the park’s first-ever Cave-In education event to be held Friday and Saturday at and near the park.
The Cave-In is a coordinated effort by the Missouri Speleological Survey, Cave Research Foundation, Missouri Caves and Karst Conservancy, Missouri Bat Census, Missouri State Parks, Ozark National Scenic Riverways and Mark Twain National Forest.
Beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday, there will be a wide variety of activities offered, including demonstrations, displays at the park and cave tours at nearby Round Spring. At 7:30 p.m. Friday night, there will be a Bat Hike and Watch at the park. The hike will be about two miles, and hikers are encouraged to wear long pants and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Insect repellent is also recommended.
Current River State Park is located on Highway 19 about 15 miles north of Eminence and 23 miles south of Salem. For more information about the event, call Connie Weber at 573-751-1224.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
