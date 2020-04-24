Heart of the Ozarks Quail Forever will hold its annual seed distribution day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hirsch Feed & Farm Supply in West Plains.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, organizers ask that participants remain in their own vehicles and bring their own ink pens to complete the necessary forms, then pay donation and membership fees.
After forms are completed and fees are paid, participants will be asked to pull forward to the Quail Forever trailer and load their own seed.
Those unsure of their membership status can ask organizers, as they have a list.
Fees must be paid by cash or check only; Quail Forver is not set up to accept credit cards, said organizers.
Habitat seed is available in Round-Up ready corn, soybeans and milo. Cost is for shipping and/or dues.
While the distribution is a one-day event, organizers say they may have to host a supplemental distribution day as they will not have any of the seeds available through the week or after the event as in past years.
For more information call 256-9158 or follow "Heart of the Ozarks Quail Forever" on Facebook.
