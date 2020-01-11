Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 1,909 deer during Missouri’s late youth portion of the 2019 deer hunting season, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1.
Of the 1,909 deer harvested, 752 were antlered bucks, 200 were button bucks, and 957 were does. Top counties for the late youth portion were Osage with 63 deer checked, Lincoln with 45, and Callaway with 41.
Hunters in Texas County took 17 does, earning that county the eighth-highest ranking for that category statewide.
Last year’s harvest total for the late youth portion was 2,595 with 1,160 being antlered bucks, 338 button bucks and 1,097 does.
For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/
For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries
Deer hunting in Missouri continues with archery deer hunting through Jan. 15, 2020. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 6-8. Lastly, the alternative methods portion will run Dec. 28 through Jan. 7, 2020.
Learn more about deer hunting in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer or from MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf
