The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Conservation Commission recognizes Missourians who make outstanding contributions to conservation and is seeking nominations by Dec. 9 for its Master Conservationist Award and the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame.
The Master Conservationist Award honors living or deceased citizens while the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame recognizes deceased individuals.
Those who can be considered for either honor must be a citizen who performed an outstanding act or developed an innovative idea or technique that contributed to major progress in conservation in Missouri, or an employee of MDC, other conservation-related government agencies, universities or organizations who performed an outstanding act or developed an innovative idea or technique that contributed to major progress in conservation in Missouri.
Anyone can submit nominations and they should include a statement describing the nominee’s accomplishments and a brief biography. A screening committee meets annually to consider nominees with the Conservation Commission conveying final approval.
Learn more about the Master Conservationist Award and get the nomination form at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and-honors/master-conservationist.
Learn more about the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame and get the nomination form at mdc.mo.gov/about-us/awards-and-honors/hall-fame.
The nomination deadline for both awards is Monday, Dec. 9, and each nomination form has information on how to submit it.
