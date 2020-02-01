In a few short months, spring will return to the Ozarks. The days will warm, the buds will bloom, the bees will buzz, and the creatures will stir.
It is easy to hear Mother Nature’s call to come and commune with her in such obvious beauty. The vibrant colors, and smells, of the great outdoors make hiking in the Ozarks more of a spiritual experience than a grueling exercise.
It’s normal for hiking shoes to be thrown in the closet at the end of fall where they don’t see the light of day until the following spring, but winter in the Ozarks holds a special, less obvious, kind of beauty.
The trees stand naked, in stark contrast to the luscious fullness of summer. Gone are the radiant blooms. The green grass has faded to brown.
Where once the air hummed with the sounds of life and activity, it is now filled with a cold silence.
While on the face of it many people might describe the experience of hiking in such an environment as dreary or sad, with a little effort, a trek through the Ozarks on a cold winter day can deliver a similar spiritual experience.
A great winter hike in the West Plains area is at the Devil’s Backbone Wilderness.
A long, narrow ridge — known to early settlers as The Devil’s Backbone — is the main attraction in this 6,687 acre wilderness. Elevations reach from 1,020 feet at the highest point to 680 feet at the lowest. Thirteen miles of trails rated moderate difficulty by the U.S. Forest Service follow the Backbone — and four other ridges — dropping off into surrounding forested hollows.
The area is ideal for day hikes and overnight backpacking. Four trailheads offer good entry points. Three springs in the area flow into the North Fork of the White River, which transits the area.
On an overcast day in January, five miles into an 11 mile hike, the subtle beauty of the scene snaps into focus. The trees are bare, but the clean lines and subtle shades of grays and browns call to mind an oil painting done with a knife.
The silence of solitude is a living, breathing being that completely envelops anyone who comes to stand in its presence. Breath vapors hang in the air like tiny clouds, a reminder of the sense-sharpening cold.
A little farther down the path a rare winter sighting of two squirrels scurrying across tree limbs, often seeming to defy the laws of physics, is a hint of the hidden life all around. Slowly the realization hits that everything that will be admired in the months to come is already contained inside the seemingly dull scene that surrounds, just waiting for its moment to emerge.
Finishing the hike brings with it not only a tremendous sense of accomplishment, but a profound feeling of having been enriched by the experience.
The hall closet is no place for hiking shoes. Get them out, lace them up, and explore the awesome of wonder of a winter hike in the Ozarks.
