The sights and sounds of nature are distinct and unique during winter months, which makes now a great time to get outside and discover nature. Looking for places to enjoy outdoor activities in Missouri such as hiking, birdwatching, camping, shooting, fishing, and hiking? The Missouri Department of Conservation has an app for that.
With MDC’s free mobile app — MO Outdoors — users can quickly and easily find MDC outdoor offerings based on the types of outdoor activities they want close to home, work, or even while traveling. Learn more at missouriconservation.org/mooutdoors.
MO Outdoors can help users find MDC conservation areas, fishing accesses, hiking trails, shooting ranges, nature centers, and more around the state based on their desired types of outdoor activities including birdwatching, camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, or shooting. Users can also mark “favorite” locations to quickly find them in future searches.
MO Outdoors also connects users to area regulations and season information, hours of operation, images, area closings, and interactive maps of area boundaries and features.
The map function also displays features such as parking lots, boat ramps, and wildlife viewing areas, and allows users to easily navigate to the features using their device’s GPS. Users can also download maps for offline use.
MO Outdoors is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.
