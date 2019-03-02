The public is invited to visit Echo Bluff State Park for its Dark Sky Astronomy Program from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 2 at the “Sky Porch” at Bluff Top Pavilion parking lot.
The Dent County Astronomers will have their scopes set up and ready to view constellations and the Milky Way. Learn about how light pollution obstructs the view of the sky in cities and towns around the world and what can be done to keep skies dark.
Be sure to dress for the weather as it could be very cold this time of year.
This event is free and open to the public. Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19 about 14 miles north of Eminence and about 25 miles south of Salem.
For more information about the event, call Echo Bluff State Park at 573-751-1224.
For more information about Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.