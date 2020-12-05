The Ridge Runner Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen (BCH) of Missouri located in the West Plains area is seeking horsemen and women interested in maintaining horse trails in the local area of the Mark Twain National Forest.
Back Country Horsemen is a service organization that works with different agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service and Missouri Department of Conservation, to protect Missouri's equestrian trails through service, education and advocacy.
“We maintain trails using our horses, combining trail maintenance with riding,” explained chapter Leader Ruth Thompson. “BCH is a great way to meet other equestrians and participate in an organization that is working to improve your trails. You may have seen examples of our work at trailheads where we have placed mounting blocks and hitching rails, and have cleared deadfalls on the trails.”
For those interested in joining the Ridge Runner Chapter in its efforts to keep local trails available for all to enjoy, she offers more insight: “We are one of 12 chapters throughout the state and are affiliated with the more than 13,000 members of Back Country Horsemen of America, your liaison in Washington, D.C., to promote projects and funding to insure our trails remain accessible.”
Trailheads that Ridge Runners maintain are the Devil's Backbone, Wrangler, Hay Hollow, Blue Hole, Horton, Noblett Lake and Pomona, which include the Ridge Runner and Ozark Trails.
The group will next meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Ozark Cafe in West Plains. While the meeting starts at 6 p.m., those who wish to eat are encouraged to come at 5 p.m. Find the public group on Facebook at “Ridge Runner Chapter, Back Country Horsemen of Missouri.”
