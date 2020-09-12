Butterflies go through fascinating changes as they grow from eggs to the beautifully colored insects everyone admires.
Children can learn about the unique life cycles of butterflies in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s “Little Acorns: Butterfly Magic,” a free virtual program from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs and put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
Naturalist Jordanya Raos will discuss how a butterfly goes from an egg to a caterpillar to a chrysalis before finally emerging as a multicolored beauty that performs beneficial pollination activities for people. This program is designed for ages 3 to 6, but is open to all ages.
Register for the program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174085. Though the program is free, registration is required. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link can be sent to them.
The program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
