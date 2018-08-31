Hundreds of beautiful Missouri Fox Trotting horses and thousands of fans will spend from Sunday through Sept. 8 in Ava for the 60th Annual Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association (MFTHBA) World Show and Celebration.
Exhibitors and their registered Missouri Fox Trotters will compete for cash, prizes and the title of 2018 MFTHBA World Grand Champion. Horses will be exhibited in more than 133 classes and several events outside the arena will be held to highlight the breed’s versatility.
At 9 a.m. Friday, the first ranch sorting world champions will be crowned at a ranch sorting jackpot presented by Cornerstone Productions.
Evening activities Sept. 8 will begin with the induction of members into the Hall of Fame, followed by the final competition and crowning of the 2018 World Grand Champion.
A pre-show MFTHBA membership dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Versatility Arena.
A dog show will be held Friday and a poker run competition Sept. 8.
The full week of competition will include classes in model (halter), gaited performance and versatility (ranch horse, horsemanship, showmanship, western pleasure, etc.) competitions. During the show, vendors will offer everything from food to fashion throughout the 130 acre grounds. Guests may also enjoy visiting the Hall of Fame and Museum in the headquarters building, or selecting official Missouri Fox Trotter items at the Fox Trotter Store in the Roy Williams Pavilion.
Regular admission daily tickets are $5, Sept. 3 through 6, and $6 on Sept. 7 and 8. Weekly passes are $30.
A new exhibitor welcome session, hosted by the MFTHBA membership committee, will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Hall of Fame. At noon, a versatility question and answer session will be held at the Roy Williams Pavilion and the evening show session will be at 6 p.m. at Dale Esther Arena.
Monday events include a versatility competition at 10 a.m., as well as a Bud Hutchison Memorial Ride, also at 10 a.m. The evening show session will be at 6 p.m.
A versatility competition and the Abby Ride will both be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Following the 6 p.m. evening show, karaoke will be available at the Roy Williams Pavilion.
Following the 10 a.m. Ranch Competition at 10 a.m. Wednesday, A ranch sorting qualifying class will be held in the Versatility Arena. Also at 10 a.m. will be a Crystal Lake Ride with the evening show beginning at 6 p.m.
Thursday events begin at 9 a.m. with a ranch sorting qualifying class in the Versatility Arena followed by a 10 a.m. Twin Star Ranch Ride. After the 6 p.m. evening show, a youth auction will be held in the Roy Williams Pavilion.
Ranch sorting finals will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the Versatility Arena followed by the crowning of the inaugural MFTHBA Ranch Sorting World Champions. The Assenmach Farm Ride will be held at 10 a.m. and a dog show will be held at 2 p.m. Following the evening show, a presentation of past open senior World Grand Champions will be shown in the Roy Williams Pavilion.
A poker run at 10 a.m. will kick off the final day of the show and the 6 p.m. evening show ends the week of events.
Any horse owner will enjoy trail rides departing from the show grounds in the mornings of Sept. 3 through 8. Rides are open to all riders, regardless of the breed of horse and participants do not have to be an exhibitor. All horses entering the show grounds will need proof of their horse’s negative Coggins test and a certificate of veterinary inspection.
The MFTHBA show grounds are on Highway 5 in Ava, one mile north of the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 14. For accommodation or show information, email foxtrot@mfthba.com.
For a complete list of events scheduled visit mfthba.com/celebration/event-information/special-events/.
