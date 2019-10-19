Join in the fun at Echo Bluff State Park from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 26 for its Halloween festival.
Activities include
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Harvest Bazaar located outside the Betty Lea Lodge with hand crafted items from local vendors.
- 2 p.m.: Kids crafts located in the campground across from the check station.
- 3 to 5 p.m.: Camper and Cabin Door Decorating Contest Judging.
- 6 p.m.: Trick-or-Treat Parade meet at Carpenter Hill Union Cemetery near the check station.
- 6 to 8 p.m.: Haunted Barn Contest; park visitors can vote for their favorite display.
- 8:30 p.m.: Storytelling and awards ceremony at the fire pit behind the lodge.
Echo Bluff State Park is located on Highway 19, about 14 miles north of Eminence and 25 miles south of Salem.
For more information about the event, contact Missouri State Parks at 573-751-1224.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.