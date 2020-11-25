“Hey, I have to call you back,” Jeremy Erickson said, hanging up the phone to rejoin the others on the Badger State Fire Suppression Module as they loaded into vehicles to respond to another wildfire just reported in the Mark Twain National Forest.
Erickson serves as the assistant forest management officer from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and oversees the fire management program at the Blackwell Job Corps office in Laona, Wisc. He is one of the crewmembers on the Badger State Fire Suppression Module.
The call he had to drop was from the Mark Twain National Forest’s public affairs officer, reaching out to find out more about the unique crew of which Erickson was a member, and what it was doing in Missouri’s national forest.
“It’s exciting when you hear that a highly-collaborative firefighting module is on your forest doing good work, so I had to find out more,” said the public affairs officer, Cody Norris.
When Norris called Erickson, the module had already helped Mark Twain National Forest’s wildland firefighters stop the progression of two new wildfires that day, before Erickson had to hang up to head to a third. The 19th was a gusty November day with red flag warnings across much of the state — a recipe for new fire starts.
“This can be a challenging time of year for us, and having assistance from a crew like this can be a force multiplier,” said Mark Twain Fire Management Officer Jim Cornelius, explaining the importance of the crew being on forest land.
After a long summer of supporting Western U.S. firefighting efforts, the wildland firefighters from Mark Twain return to Missouri where wildfire season is just starting in the fall. Having firefighters from other areas coming to support the forest’s program is effective in meeting mission needs and is a big morale booster, notes Cornelius.
“The Badger Fire Module also symbolizes how effective our wildland firefighting programs are at bringing people together across boundaries to serve the public in a common mission,” he added.
Across what boundaries does Badger Fire Module build bridges? State boundaries for one. The module hails from Wisconsin, but after arriving, added a firefighter from Mark Twain National Forest who works with Mingo Job Corps in Puxico.
The Badger Fire Module builds a bridge across Nations. The Forest Service and Blackwell Job Corps have an agreement with Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to bring fire management personnel onto the module from Tribes working under the Great Lakes Agency. One current crewmember is of the Ho-Chunk Nation, others are of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The BIA, Forest Service, Job Corps and Tribal Nations come together on this crew through a common goal of utilizing prescribed fire for good and stopping destructive wildfires — an excellent example of collaboration in action.
When Erickson was able to return the call to Norris, he provided more information about the module.
“On the Badger State Fire Suppression Module, we are all learning from one another, and learning from the forests we visit and support,” he said. He relayed the team’s respect for the professionalism of Mark Twain National Forest firefighters and was excited that his crew had so many opportunities to help while there.
The crew is also a bridge for sharing experience, as it provides a platform to connect highly trained professionals with Job Corps students interested in fire use and prevention on public lands, as some of the crewmembers are in training roles for parts of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.