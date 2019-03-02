The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold two free hunter education skills sessions in March at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona.
The first session is from 8 a.m. to 12 noon March 9 and the second, from 4 to 8 p.m. March 21.
Either hunter education skills session mentioned above fulfills the second half of the hunter-education certification process. To attend this class, students must first complete the Missouri hunter education knowledge prerequisite by either completing the free self-study guide, called “Today’s Hunter in Missouri,” or completing hunter education online at mdc.mo.gov.
If students opt to complete the study guide, they must bring the book with them to class and present the completed chapter reviews to be granted admittance to the skills session. Students may obtain a free study guide at Twin Pines in advance of the skills session by calling the center at 573-325-1381, or at the Houston Branch of the Texas County Library.
If students opt to complete hunter education online, they must complete all chapter reviews and print a copy of the skills session qualifier certificate or display the PDF on a mobile device.
Students must be at least 11 years old by Feb. 10. Registrants 16 years old and younger must present a birth certificate or other proof of age to attend the course.
Hunter education has reduced hunting accidents and deaths by more than 70 percent since it became mandatory in 1987. For this reason, MDC recommends all hunters become hunter-education certified. The program provides a foundation in hunting safety and ethics, and instills responsibility, improves skills and knowledge, and encourages interaction between beginner and veteran hunters.
Attendees must register for this class by Friday online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com.
Learn more about Missouri’s hunter education process at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education-skills-training. Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located at 20086 U.S. 60, Winona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.