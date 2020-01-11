According to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) deer hunters in Missouri harvested 12,002 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms deer season, Dec. 28 through Jan. 7.
Howell County ranked seventh in the state for the most deer harvested with 204 total: 54 antlered bucks, 21 button bucks and 129 does. Only two other counties reported higher harvests of antlered bucks: harvesters in Franklin County took 69 and in Putnam County, 58. Texas County reported 47 antlered bucks taken, the seventh highest in Missouri.
Does killed in Howell County numbered the 10th highest in the state.
Top harvest counties were Callaway with 315 deer harvested, Franklin with 297 and Pike with 261.
The harvest total for last season’s alternative-methods portion was 12,109.
For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table.
For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.
Archery deer hunting continues statewide through Jan. 15.
For more information on deer hunting in Missouri, see MDC’s 2019 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2019FDT.pdf.
