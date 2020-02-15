Be sure to check out next week’s Outdoors Page of the Quill for a new column called “The Plains West of Thomasville,” by Chris Herbolsheimer.
Titled after the town founders’ description of the area that would become West Plains, in this column Herbolsheimer will relay his adventures while exploring the greater Ozarks area.
From hiking and kayaking to camping and maple syrup-making, the stories and photography will surely inspire readers to get out and explore the awesome wonder and endless outdoor activities of the Ozarks.
In next week’s debut column, Herbolsheimer will recount his recent trip to Montauk State Park, near Licking in Texas County, to attend a bald eagle viewing. Follow his epic quest to photograph this cherished national symbol.
