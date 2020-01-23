ALL A’s
Seventh graders: Kira Duncan, Mackenzie Hall, Kacey Herring, Kara Moore and Nathan Snelgroes. Eighth graders: Emily Martin and Taylar Sanders.
Freshmen: Ella Goates, Peyton Love, Andrea McCandlis and Sierra Morgan.
Sophomores: Kohl Batterton, Elijah Bynum, Preslee Dillinger, Cory Duncan, Sadie Martin, Aubrey May, Kennedy Renfro and Trinity Sherrill.
Juniors: Lindsey Browning, Bailey Divelbiss, Jericho Flemon, Gage Harris, Samantha McCandlis, Macey Perryman and Hunter Winstead.
Seniors: Ariel Cotter, Braidlyn Fierce, Patience Ledford and Angelina Valente.
ALL A’s AND B’s
Seventh graders: John Martin, Kenadie Muchmore, Jack Roberts, Jayce Turner and Dana Wright. Eighth graders: Kailey Hallmark, Kaleb Muchmore, Audrey Newberry, Quade Perryman, Jazzmin Price, Zack Sanders and Ryan Stone.
Freshmen: Connor Cadenbach, Dawson Cotter, Andrew Cox, Canaan Flemon, Gabriel Lively, Mason Jackson, Mariah Mask, Caleb Smith and Sayde Waltrip.
Sophomores: Jose Bridges, Hope Crawford, Domenic Drake, Shawn Galloway, Madison Howell, Derek Moore, Bonnie Osterkamp, Katelyn Perryman, Zeke Sanders and Sydney Sherman.
Juniors: Katie Dungan, Haydon Marberry, Tawan Phianphithak and Cassidy Sanders.
Seniors: Haylee Billings, Abby Cowsert, Jason Davis, Hannah Emmons, Ethan Henslee, Maddie Made, Brandon Martin, Keyalra Moore, Carly Sanders, Brodey St. Clair and Bobbielynn Trett.
