Those ready for a “hauntingly good time” are invited to make plans to attend a performance by Midwest Ghouling Pianos at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Missouri State University-West Plains amphitheater, just west of the Smith-London Centennial Bell Tower between Franklin and Pennsylvania avenues.
The free event is hosted by MSU-WP’s University/Community Programs (U/CP) Department. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to the West Plains Civic Center theater.
Featuring artists from the Rochester, Mich.-based Midwest Dueling Pianos, Tuesday’s show will have all the charm of their original productions — but with a haunting twist, organizers said.
Two expert pianists will engage in a no-holds-barred musical battle of requests from the audience with a few Halloween favorites mixed. The result will be a spooktacular evening of entertainment and fun, organizers said.
“We’ve had the Midwest Dueling Pianos come to our campus before, and they were a hit,” said U/CP Theater and Events Coordinator Katarina Vetter. “This time, they come to share in the spooky spirit of Halloween.”
With festive decorations, hilarious musical antics and an entertaining interactive performance, Midwest Ghouling Pianos is a must for any fall celebration, Vetter said.
“Be sure to come with song requests and expect a great time,” she added.
For more information about the U/CP Department’s fall schedule of events, visit wp.missouristate.edu/ucp.
