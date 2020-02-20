The Mountain View Community Garden is accepting applications for the 2020 gardening season.
This will be the garden’s 10th year, and gardeners and supporters are needed to keep the beautiful, organic garden project going, said organizers.
The garden is located on the east end of East Third Street. in Mtn. View.
Gardening plots are 5 feet by 20 feet, and there is a nonrefundable fee of $10 per year, per plot. The fee includes water, mulch, some seeds and tool usage.
Gardeners are encouraged to maintain their plots and help improve the whole garden. Organizers tout the community garden as “a fun and inexpensive way to provide fresh produce for your household or to sell.”
There are fewer available beds this year, so those interested are encouraged to apply early. Community contributions of cash, tools and help are appreciated, said organizers, noting that without community support, the garden cannot survive and it is currently in jeopardy.
Applications are available at Sunshine Market, 208 W. First St. in Mtn. View.
Call 417-934-6956 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.