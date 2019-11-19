I was a high school junior just five weeks from my 16th birthday the day Camelot fell.
It was the first period after lunch at Fair Grove High School, Nov. 22, 1963. My third year vocational agriculture class had just gotten under way when Principal Joe Rozell walked through the entry of the old, stone vo-ag building and into the single classroom. He solemnly interrupted our teacher, Steve Wilson, to tell us President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Texas.
Though stone-cold silence fell over the room, I’m not sure any of us could grasp the gravity of the news. It would hit home when we learned our president had not only been shot, he had been killed.
As soon as Mr. Rozell left the room, we murmured among ourselves. One of my classmates said something like, “Well, they’ve got the money to get him the best doctors,” referring not to the United States government, but to the Kennedy family.
I don’t remember what Mr. Wilson said about it, but he was not long in getting us back on whatever topic he’d been teaching. I’m sure, though, much was going on in his mind other than farm management principles. He was an officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve at the time.
I don’t recall if we were later told the president had died, or if I learned it after school. I don’t remember much of anything about that day, other than those few minutes Mr. Rozell was in our vo-ag classroom.
As details of the President’s motorcade assassination, the shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald by Jack Ruby and the ascension of Lyndon B. Johnson to the presidency unfolded on black and white television, it all seemed surreal. It was not until we saw footage of the president’s casket lying in state, the riderless horse led down Pennsylvania Avenue, the Kennedy family in mourning and little John Jr. giving his now-famous salute that we began to sense what had happened.
Yet, the president’s death was still just a series of TV shows. Life on the farm was not perceptibly changed. We still milked cows night and morning, rode the bus to and from school daily and went ‘possum hunting a night or two each week.
Obscured by the routine, though, was an underlying sense that the world had been irreversibly changed. Even as a 15-year-old boy I recalled the words I’d heard Robert Goulet sing on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” these Alan J. Lerner lyrics from the musical “Camelot:”
Don’t let it be forgot
That once there was a spot,
For one brief, shining moment
That was known as Camelot.
Camelot, the mythical court of King Arthur, Queen Guinivere and the knights of the round table, was in ruin. Its king had been slain.
I’m not sure later generations can imagine the magic of the Kennedy years — the young JFK and his elegant queen, Jacqueline, reigning over a mystical kingdom established on the “New Frontier” of the 1960s.
The only thing real about their thousand days, of course, was its parallel to the Broadway musical. But, for a “brief, shining moment” America was Camelot, and we were all party to the fantasy.
We had not yet been jaded by reality. Many of us didn’t understand how close we had come to war with the Cuban missile crisis. We were just on the brink of plunging into large-scale military operations in Vietnam, and we never imagined our vibrant, young “Arthur” could be felled in an instant by an insidious assassin while hundreds cheered his entry into the heart of their city.
In the years after his mortal assassination JFK’s immortal legacy was similarly riddled with stories of his marital infidelities, illnesses and contempt for LBJ. Not only the “once and future king” of Camelot, but many of his family became popular pablum for the tabloids, as well as recurring targets of the paparazzi.
Most of that, too, is now all but forgotten.
But once upon a time — before 60,000 Americans soldiers would die in Vietnam, before the nation would be rocked by assassinations of Bobby Kennedy and the Rev. Martin Luther King, before students were shot by National Guardsmen on the campus of Kent State University, before the streets of Chicago were bloodied outside the 1968 Democratic Convention — in a “brief, shining moment” was Camelot.
Camelot died with its king 50 years ago in Dallas, Texas, and we will not likely ever see such a noble court convene on American soil again.
But we can remember that time when we saw the world not as it was, but as we wished it to be — and were confident we could make it so.
Jim Hamilton, columnist and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex, is among several Ozarks writers featured in issue nine of “Elder Mountain: Journal of Ozarks Studies,” published in September by Missouri State University-West Plains and edited by Dr. Phillip Howerton, professor of English. The collection includes varied works by 21 writers, including seven editorial columns by Hamilton. A juried journal, “Elder Mountain” features Ozarks-focused manuscripts from all disciplinary perspectives (particularly anthropology, economics, folklore, geography, geology, history, literature, music and political science) as well as interdisciplinary approaches. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
