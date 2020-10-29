With $100,000 in the latest round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks has now granted more than $3 million to agencies responding to and recovering from the pandemic since March, officials announced.
In addition to discretionary grant programs, the total includes grants from the CFO’s regional affiliate foundations, grants requested by donor-advisors and support from employee benevolence funds. Since March 18, the CFO has made 417 grants to 285 organizations in more than 50 counties across central and southern Missouri, as well as agencies across the country supported by donor-advisors.
“We’re here, in a challenging time, to celebrate that we can help in a time of helplessness,” said Brian Fogle, CFO president and CEO. “We’re grateful to be able to provide resources to so many nonprofits that are doing the very hard and difficult work on the ground.”
The COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants are intended to help sustain valued nonprofit services and programs through the downturn in fundraising and other financial resources during the pandemic. The grantmaking is open to nonprofit agencies across the CFO’s 58-county service area, which also is served by 51 regional affiliate foundations.
Ten grants were awarded this week, including $20,000 in support of Care to Learn’s efforts to address health, hunger and hygiene needs for children in its large service area, which includes Ava, Gainesville and Mtn. Grove, and $10,000 to support Child Advocacy Center’s work investigating child abuse in the wake of canceled fundraisers.
Thee grants follow rounds totaling $300,000 awarded in July, August and September. The COVID-19 Regional Recovery Program is now paused and will reopen in early 2021.
Two region-specific COVID-19 relief grant programs are currently available for agencies in Benton, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Gasconade, Howell, Miller and Morgan counties, funded through an $111,000 gift by Ameren Corporation. More information about the programs can be found at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund was established in March with an initial $1 million commitment by the CFO and its regional affiliate foundations, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Coover Charitable Foundation. Generous donors have since contributed more than $850,000 to support this grantmaking. The CFO is committing an additional $1 million to COVID-19 discretionary grantmaking in the 2021 fiscal year with support from MFH, the Coover Charitable Foundation and additional donor support.
The CFO encourages all who are able to donate to a nonprofit in need or the CFO’s COVID-19 fund. Gifts can be made at cfozarks.org/donate.
