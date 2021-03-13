Officials at Missouri State University-West Plains are seeking nominations for an honorary associate’s degree.
The degree will be awarded at the State of the University address during the early weeks of the 2021 fall semester.
It is designed to recognize and honor exceptional men and women who have given a substantial part of their lives to serving others and/or who have distinguished themselves.
Conferral of the degree also establishes a public association between Missouri State-West Plains and such exceptional men and women, thereby providing testimony to the values and quality of two-year institutions, university officials explained.
Previous recipients include Kennoth G. Gammill, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2011; Paul Childers, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2012; Edith Williams, Honorary Associate of Arts Degree, 2013; Peggy Kissinger, Honorary Associate of Arts Degree, 2014; Linda Moore, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2015; Laurel Thompson, Honorary Associate of Science Degree, 2016; Terry “Bo” Pace, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2017; Jack McNevin, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2018; Clarence “Porky” Barber, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2019; and Mark Collins, Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree, 2020.
Members of the community, as well as the university’s Administrative Council, Faculty Senate and Staff Senate, are invited to nominate recipients for an honorary degree.
The degree granted may be the Honorary Associate of Arts Degree, the Honorary Associate of Applied Science Degree or the Honorary Associate of Science Degree. Recipients will be announced prior to the State of the University address.
Recipients may be alumni, former university employees, former Board of Governors members or public officials, but they may not be, at the time of the award, current employees, incumbent members of the Board of Governors or incumbent officials of federal, state or local government.
Other criteria to be considered include a nominee’s eminent contribution to the college, the system, the community, the state or society; eminent achievement in a particular field or endeavor; personal status that will enhance the reputation of the college or system and serve as an example to its students and alumni; and potential for contribution to the goals or welfare of the college.
The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2021 honorary degree is Thursday.
“This will be the 11th honorary degree we will present to an individual who has already given so much to our campus and the communities we serve,” said MSU-WP interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster. “The next recipient will join 10 other recipients who are all great examples of great work ethic and service to others.”
For more information about the award and nomination procedures, call the MSU-WP development office at 255-7240 or Assistant Director of Development Amber Carr at 255-7234, or visit the honorary degree website, wp.missouristate.edu/development/honorarydegree.htm.
To download a nomination form, visit wp.missouristate.edu/development/forms.htm.
