Summersville Bookends

Dec. 12
It’s only one week until Christmas! Have you sent your letter to Santa yet? There’s still time to stop by the library and pick up everything you need and then mail it right here at the library! The librarians will be sure Santa gets your letters in time, and he’ll even write you back if you include your name and address!
Be sure to visit our Christmas Bookstore Corner at the right of the front door of our Summersville Branch for the most affordable last-minute gifts you’ll find anywhere. At $1 or less, our gently used books and VHS movies are THE most personal and economical gifts for everyone on your list.
There’s still time to check out a Christmas movie, too, and we still have a few Christmas cookbooks available for last-minute goodies! Christmas will be here and gone before we know it, so let the library help to make it a special one for all.
New books to our shelves this week include juvenile fiction, “Ripper: You Thought You Knew Him … You Were Wrong,” Stefan Petrucha, and “What Waits in the Woods,” Kieran Scott. Adult fiction includes “Shakeup,” Stuart Woods, and “Marauder,” Clive Cussler. Easies include “What Does the Tooth Fairy Do With All Those Teeth?” By Hope Martin and “Too Loud Lily” by Sofie Laguna.
Nonfiction additions include “Chainsaw Carving a Bear: A Complete Step-By-Step Guide” by Jamie Doeren, “Your Pregnancy and Childbirth: Month-To-Month,” “Thomas Kinkade’s Lightposts for Living: The Art of Choosing a Joyful Life” and “The Womanly Art of Breastfeeding” by Diane Wiessinger.
Dec. 19
It’s been a stressful year for most of us, and we’re looking forward to the joys of Christmas more than ever in our neck of the woods.
I think nativity scenes have taken on more meaning as we focus more on the reason for the season this year. With trees glowing in windows and stockings hung in anticipation of Christmas morning, the unprecedented trials of 2020 are about to fade into history.
Kathie and Diana wish all our Summersville Branch patrons a blessed Christmas and a healthy, prosperous, Happy New Year.
All Texas County Library branches will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Christmas Eve and remain closed on Friday, Christmas Day.
There’s still time to check out a Christmas movie for Christmas Eve! We have several sorted out of our DVD and VHS collection to choose from, but you’ll need to provide the fudge and Christmas cookies yourself!
New items to our branch this week include five DVDs: two “TV Classic Westerns,” “All Star Westerns,” Steven Spielberg’s “Back to the Future,” and “Night Hawks,” starring Sylvester Stallone and Billy Dee Williams.
Other new arrivals are Irene Hannon’s Christian fiction “Buried Secrets,” Book 1, Men of Valor Series; juvenile fictions “The Iron Trial,” Book 1, Holly Black and Cassandra Clare’s Magisterium Series, and Book 2 of Victoria Aveyard’s Red Queen Series, “Glass Sword”; and two new to the easy shelf, “I Want To Sleep Under the Stars!” by Mo Willems, and Dr. Seuss’s “The Tooth Book.”
Current safety guidelines for Summersville Branch:
- MASKS REQUIRED for patrons and employees;
- No in-library children’s activities/Friends of the Library meetings until further notice;
- Staff will continue to sanitize books as they’re returned to the book return table and computers will be wiped down after each user.
Any Texas County Library branch is your one-stop-shop for printing, copies, fax or free scanning to an email address in addition to our other services. We’re so much more than just a library these days!
Texas County Library now has e-books and audio books available to download for Texas County Library patrons. To view the catalog and download, go to our website: texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, click on e-books, or come by the library for assistance. Texas County Library cards are required.
Summersville Library is a branch of Texas County Library and located at 480 First St., on the south side of the square, next door to Open Door in Summersville.
Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays.
Visit texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us or contact the library: 417-932-5261 or toll-free 888-609-4491, or email us: svlib@texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us, or fax: 417-932-5262.
