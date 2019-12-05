Texas County Memorial Hospital (TCMH) recently honored nurse April Crites of Houston with a Daisy Award during a ceremony held for all of the Daisy Award nominees.
Crites is a registered nurse (RN) at TCMH Home Health of the Ozarks and was nominated four times this year.
She earned the award from the nomination she received from Steve Nece of Raymondville, submitted in recognition of the care he received from Crites while he was a patient in her facility.
In the nomination, Nece explained how he did not initially want in home care, but thought his wife might feel more at ease if she had a little help to take care of him, so he agreed to it.
“When I sat waiting for our nurse to arrive for my first home health visit, I could not help but wonder what I had gotten myself into,” Nece said. “I was absolutely stunned when April introduced herself to us as a cancer survivor.”
“I couldn’t believe that the nurse coming to take care of me had gone through the same thing I was going through, but even more surprised that she was comfortable talking about it,” he said.
Nece said he asked Crites many questions and she had a vast knowledge about cancer, which he really appreciated.
“During our time together, April was always on time and happy to see us, but most of all, she was very professional,” Nece said. “I think that it is a gift to be able to balance making people feel like they are your good friends, yet staying completely professional at the same time.”
Nece said one night he awoke and realized something did not feel right, so his wife called the home health on-call phone number.
“April just happened to be on-call and arrived to our house just a short while later,” he said. “She suggested we go to the emergency room right away and she was right, I needed to go. I spent two more days in the hospital.”
Crites’ care continued after Nece returned home from the hospital. Nece said when it came time to be released from home health care, he was very happy, but also sad.
“It was so hard to let the person that I never really even wanted to come into our home, walk out of our lives,” Nece said. “It was hard to say goodbye.”
Nece and his wife Diane attended the Daisy Award ceremony to honor Crites, where she received a special Daisy Award pin a recognition certificate, a bouquet of fresh flowers and a hand-carved stone sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”
The Daisy (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is the highest recognition award for an RN and licensed practical nurse (LPN) at TCMH, and is part of the nonprofit Daisy Foundation of Glen Ellen, Calif.
The foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of an autoimmune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he hospitalized inspired the Daisy Award as a way of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
An award recipient must be nominated for a specific act of extraordinary care experienced by the person making the nomination.
Other nominees were Jamie Terry, RN, obstetrics; Sandra Eaton, LPN, Hospice of Care; Shelby Ellison, RN, medical surgical department; Judy Vernon, RN, obstetrics; Stephanie Gingerich, RN, medical surgical department; Marybeth Casper, RN, Home Health of the Ozarks; Shelly Rust, RN, medical surgical department; Melissa Callicotte, RN, medical surgical department; Chelsea Sawyer, RN, obstetrics; Melinda Jewett, LPN, medical office complex; Makenzie Richards, LPN, medical office complex; Brenda Cooper, LPN, medical office complex and Kristel Barton, RN, obstetrics.
They were also recognized and a received Daisy pin.
