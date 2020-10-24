The West Plains Fire Department will host a safe way to trick-or-treat on Halloween, from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. At all three fire stations in West Plains, announce city officials.
“Trick-or-treaters will have the opportunity to drive through and social distance at any of the three stations and receive prepackaged candy, packaged by the Ladies Auxiliary prior to the event,” said interim Fire Chief Kurt Wilbanks.
Firefighters will be wearing masks and will have hand sanitizer readily available for the public. Masks are also required in an city building. Fire Station No. 1 is located on Kissinger Street, Fire Station No. 2 is located on St. Louis Street and Fire Station No. 3 is in the Southern Hills Shopping Center on Bruce Smith Parkway.
“Daylight Savings Time ends on Nov. 1,” said Wilbanks. “We also want to remind everyone to turn your clock back one hour before you go to bed Halloween night. It’s also the perfect time to check all smoke detector batteries and change them out.”
