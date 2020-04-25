Spring brings with it many milestones in a high school senior’s life – prom, graduation, decisions about where to attend college.
This spring, the COVID-19 virus has thwarted many of those milestones, but it doesn’t have to interfere with college choices, especially for area high school seniors.
The staff in the admissions office at Missouri State University-West Plains stand ready and eager to help prospective students navigate the admissions process – even if it is from a distance.
“We realize for many students in our area, their senior year is ending in a much different way than they anticipated. Instead of dressing up for prom, walking across a stage to receive a diploma or visiting colleges, they’re sheltering in place under stay-at-home orders trying to finish their final high school classes and researching colleges online,” said Melissa Jett, coordinator of admissions.
“We want seniors to know that, even though the campus is closed, Missouri State-West Plains isn’t. We’re still ‘open,’ ready to visit with them by phone, email or even Zoom to discuss academic options, admission procedures and answer any questions they may have,” she said.
As the open admissions campus of the Missouri State University System, becoming a Grizzly is very easy. Students need only submit the application for admission, which can be completed online or in paper form and mailed or emailed, Jett said.
Although final high school transcripts eventually will be needed, students can be admitted with in-progress transcripts, she added. Students should contact their high school counselors and ask for their transcript to be sent to MSU-WP, Jett explained.
“Our staff are working closely with high school counselors to make sure seniors are admitted in a timely manner,” she added.
ACT or SAT test scores are not required for admission, but they are used in some instances for class placement, Jett said. “Students can work with our Testing Center staff to discuss their options as it relates to testing and class placement,” she added.
Seniors who need more information about Missouri State-West Plains before applying are invited to visit wp.missouristate.edu/admissions/. From there, they can read more about the “endless possibilities” available to students and take a virtual tour on the “Explore Campus” web page, Jett said.
They also may follow the Missouri State University-West Plains Admissions Facebook page, where staff recently conducted their first Facebook live event to answer questions from prospective students, she added. More live Q&A events are planned for the future, she said, so keep checking the page.
MSU-WP officials currently plan to offer summer courses online and online, seated and blended courses this fall. Course schedules can be found at wp.missouristate.edu/schedule.
Summer classes begin June 8, and the 2020 fall semester begins Aug. 17.
Prospective students can start the process by visiting wp.missouristate.edu/enrollmentchecklist or by calling admissions staff at 255-7955 or emailing WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu.
“We know this is a stressful time for high school seniors with all of the changes due to the coronavirus, but we are here to help in any way possible,” Jett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.