Missouri Lottery players took home more than $72.7 million in prizes during the month of September. Of the total $72.7 million awarded, more than $9.3 million were prizes of $1,000 or more, and of that, $13,500 were prizes awarded to residents of Howell and surrounding counties.
WINNERS
$4,000 Scratchers: Renny Pigue, Theodosia.
$1,500 Scratchers: Timothy Cates, West Plains.
$1,000 Scratchers: Joey Davis and Brenda Odneal, Ava; Theresa Gregory, Cabool; Tina Asher, Gainesville; Roger Tune, Houston; John Majewski, Mtn. Home, Ark.; Edwin Costa Sr., West Plains; and Jackie Vanderbilt, Willow Springs.
