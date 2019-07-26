At a recent meeting of the South Central Chapter of Active and Retired Missouri State Employees in Willow Springs, the crowd gathered slowly and was low. No sickness was reported. Not sure what to say. Honestly think I’d rather people were sick than they forget.
If you are sick please, let someone know. I tried calling once and of 30 calls there were seven answering machines I talked to.
Five were sick and unable to come and nine did not even answer. After three rings the phone made a weird noise and went “dead.”
I like the saying “If everyone in this group were just like me what kind of group would this group be?” I often say no name, but should say your name.
Once people thought I meant myself and I had never missed a meeting in seven years. Nobody else could say that. Nothing should keep members from attending a meeting of two to three hours once or twice a month.
The members’ input is important in these ARMSE meetings. All may benefit, but all lose when the proper choice/decision is not made.
If you can’t attend, have the courtesy to call and let someone know. I know there are health issues, but many who attend have health issues.
Our speaker was Sgt. Jeff Kinder of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G in Willow Springs. He said “a man in blue.” He gave a very informative talk on inattention in driving.
He showed a film showing tragic results when someone is driving in an improper way. The film showed “multitasking” while driving. One was eating and texting on phone.
I didn’t say, but I’d like to see arrests of people texting and talking on phones as well as people with no lights in the rain. I have commented on no lights in fog and rain many times.
It’s the law: “wipers on, headlights on low beam.” Not all vehicles are automatic. Mine is 2017 and lights are not automatic.
In fact when I turn wipers off because they make a noise on the windshield, not enough moisture to let blades glide, the lights go off. I am not pleased.
Some people read and drive. I have seen pets and children in the driver’s lap. Pets and children should be properly restrained elsewhere in the car.
There were comments and questions which were answered. There was applause when Jeff finished. He ate with us and most enjoyed visiting.
He was joined by another trooper. Rob Rakestraw still had flyers on the brown bear which folks picked up and some made comments on bear sightings. The meeting was properly closed, the food came, Rob prayed and we ate and visited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.