Eric Gibson with Thrivent Financial recently hosted community members from West Plains and surrounding areas as they came together to assemble teddy bears at Wages Brewing Company.
With the help of those attendees, this week, 120 teddy bears are being to children hospitalized at Ozarks Medical Center and memory care patients at area nursing home facilities in recognition of the holiday season.
“These events mark the real difference we can make in our communities when we join together,” said Thrivent Financial Associate Eric Gibson, who coordinated the workshop. “Our members’ passion for generosity is one of the great things about this organization. Our members don't just raise money. They raise people up by building homes, serving food, assisting a neighbor in need and more. Because we're a membership organization, members often also get together just to have fun,” he added.
All Thrivent Financial members belong to a local organization that provides a way for them to give back to their communities, churches and causes they care about through charitable activities, as well as connect with one another for social and educational events, said officials. Thrivent Financial representatives often help members organize, plan and fund various activities and help to unleash members’ generosity, they added.
Thrivent Financial is a financial services organization that helps Christians be wise with money and live generously. As a membership organization, it offers its 2.3 million member-owners a broad range of products, services and guidance from financial representatives nationwide. For more than a century it has helped members make wise money choices that reflect their values while providing them opportunities to demonstrate their generosity where they live, and work.
Anyone can participate in volunteer and educational activities hosted by Thrivent Financial. To get additional information, call 800-THRIVENT (800-847-4836) and say “fraternal” when prompted, or email fraternal@thrivent.com.
Thrivent Financial is represented in the local area by Eric Gibson. His office is located at 1392 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains. He can also be reached at 417-204-5456 or by email at eric.gibson@thrivent.com.
