Our Christmas tree has a trunk made of plastic tubing, branches of twisted wire and needles of something synthetic and green. It’s a fake, but you know the adage, “If it looks like a duck….”
It resembles a tree, it’s decorated like a tree, and it stands in front of the window where a tree should be, so it must be a tree. But, it isn’t.
It is, however, “Made in USA,” which is likely a clue that we’ve had it more than a year or two, and even more surely a label that few packages under it will wear.
It could be worse. It could be aluminum. I haven’t seen one of those in years, and don’t care if I never do. At least ours pretends to be a tree, a charade that thankfully stops short of shedding needles and sucking up gallons of water.
Time was, though, when I wouldn’t have considered a manufactured Christmas tree. It even took me a while to agree to buying one that someone else had cut. I grew up with cedar Christmas trees. That wasn’t just the best we could do; it was the best there was.
I figured those folks buying spindly pines or spruce were settling for less. Their trees always looked kinda naked to me, no matter how many ornaments or tinsel they wore.
Our cedars were bushy, aromatic December fixtures in the corner of the living room — home-grown and harvested right on the farm. Finding and cutting it down was the best part of all, except for the dragging it to the house.
Most years we could have dragged up a lot less tree. I don’t remember a single year in which I didn’t have to lop a foot or more off the base just to get a tree in the house or keep it from touching the ceiling. Either I never could guess height, or I didn’t take the tree stand into account.
Of course, I don’t have to worry about that these days. The height of our bogus tannenbaum is printed right on the side of the box, and it never grows an inch.
I stopped cutting cedars some years ago. I’m not certain why — convenience, I guess. Those little needles really were a mess, especially on a carpeted floor.
Or maybe it was newfound affluence that convinced me I could afford 10 bucks for a spindly, bare spruce or pine all my own. Exactly what, I don’t recall. I do seem to remember a time, though, when Dad had hardly any suitable cedars to spare after a fit of whacking those in the pasture down (time, of course, has taken care of that on the folks’ old farm).
Now, as for our “Made in USA” evergreen, I’m pretty sure it came off the Walmart wire and plastic Christmas tree farm, and cost about the same as a once-living-but-now-chopped-down variety might have. So, every season we’ve used it since year one, it’s been even cheaper than a cedar for free, and the garage loft is a lot handier than anyone’s Christmas tree farm — even the one I used to call home.
I loved cedar trees when I was a boy. I hung on to the tradition almost as long as I had little girls. Yes, I took them to cut trees, too, on Grandpa’s farm. But those days are gone.
I don’t ever want a Christmas without a tree, but any semblance of one will do. Cheap and easy is great.
Whatever Martha likes is fine with me, though I have been getting hints that a new “Made in USA” is on her list for 2008. The color coding on the twisted wires has faded and the synthetic needles have gone flat as turkey feathers. I expect we’ll be shopping for another as soon as this tree comes down — or maybe not. Seems we had this same discussion a year ago.
I guess whatever made us think we needed a new one didn’t seem nearly important once the old one was tossed in the loft.
January comes in with worries all its own, the least of which is Christmas trees.
This essay was obviously penned in 2007. Find more of Jim Hamilton’s columns in his 2020 collection, “Ozarks RFD, 2010-2015,” available through the newspaper office or by contacting him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.