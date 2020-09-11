August
DEDICATIONS
“Devil’s Bones,” Haines. Presented by Beth Stone as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Half Moon Bay,” Kellerman. Presented as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“”Cow Thief Trail,” Foster, “Ranger Daring,” Scott. Presented by Friends of the Library.
“Falcon Always Wings Twice,”Andrews. Presented by Allison LaFevers as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
“Friendship List,” Mallery. Presented by Jenifer Collins as part of the Share Our Favorite Author program.
MEMORIALS
“Dragonfire,” Bell, “Near Dark,” Thor, and “Hooligans,” Deutermann. In memory of Earl E. and Doris I. Beach, presented by their daughter, Mary Henegar.
“Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline,” Brown, “Book Hog,” Rizzoli. In memory of Bo Pace, presented by Bookworms.
“Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League,” Orrock, “The Favorite Book,” Murguia. In memory of Connie O’Neal, presented by Ron & Retha Cobb.
HONORS
“Dusk Explorers,” Leslie. Celebrating Elizabeth, Norah, Adeline, Sam and Lev, presented by Nonna.
“Just in Case You Want to Fly,” Fogliano. Celebrating Elizabeth, Norah, Adeline, Sam and Lev, presented by Nonna.
“Simply Living Well,” Watkins. In honor of Elaine (Cozort) Lippincott’s birthday, presented by Mom, Kathy Beaty.
“Kind: A Book About Kindness.” In honor of Ava Lippincott’s 16th birthday, presented with love by Nannie, Kathy Beaty.
“Art of Disney Costuming,” Kurtti. In honor of Emilie Lippincott’s 18th birthday, presented with love by Nannie, Kathy Beaty.
“Not an Alphabet Book: Case of the Missing Cake,” McLaughlin. In honor of Lydia Teale Scalfano’s 2nd birthday, presented by her Nana, Mary Henegar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.