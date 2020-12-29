For 42 years I have shared my experiences and opinions on the pages of the Buffalo Reflex and for about half those years on pages of her sister newspapers.
With the little farm of my youth as my muse and my Ozarks-born parents and country-bred old-timers as my touchstones, I have repeatedly shared my love of the Ozarks and growing up on a hardscrabble farm, and I’ve often been led to wax poetic about the beauty of these hills, hollers and prairies we call home.
Inspired by my two girls and the storybook holidays of my youth, I’ve penned countless words about the many joys of the Christmas season and oft-times been a child, myself.
Conversely, I’ve asked readers to share burdens of immeasurable loss — my youngest brother in 1980, my daughter in 1991 and my bride in 1994 — and struggled in a seasonal fog to find the gaiety I formerly relished. But the love of God, family, friends and a godsend bride in 1995 have sustained and humbled me in both dark and sunny times.
But, I digress. Whether writing my RFD column, Buzzard Crest, Jubal Buzzard, Front Porch Farmin’ or straight editorials, I’ve always sought words to express emotions or ideas common to us all. Never, in times of loss or joy, have I felt alone.
Whoever you are, you are the only one I’m writing to. There is no relationship more intimate than that of the writer and a reader. Alone in your living room or on a bench in a busy airport waiting room, it’s just me and you.
But, mine has been one of many disparate voices on the editorial pages these past 42 years. Most of those voices today are younger, louder and reflect a world much unlike my own.
Rather than burn with passion to change the world, I find more comfort in sentimental reflection. Much of what I now write about is what I’ve done or seen, and not much about what I’m doing. All my kids and some of my grandchildren are grown, and too often I find the names of longtime friends in the obituary columns.
Moreover, as of tomorrow, Dec. 30, I’ll be 73.
Some two months ago, as I contemplated what I might write for November and December, I thought this birthday would be a good time to retire my pen, but in ensuing weeks I’ve had plenty of time to question the wisdom of that decision.
I’ve been meeting deadlines nearly every week since I was editor of my college newspaper in 1970. I’m as hooked on ‘em as a chain smoker on Lucky Strikes.
In short, I hope to be on their editorial pages as long as the editors and readers will put up with me.
See you next year.
Find more of Jim Hamilton’s columns in his 2020 collection, “Ozarks RFD, 2010-2015,” available through the newspaper office or by contacting him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net.
