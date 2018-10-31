2017 Mr. and Miss Merry Christmas Pageant winners

WINNERS OF THE ANNUAL Mr. and Miss Merry Christmas Pageant 2017 were chosen from a pool of 14 candidates, judged on “poise and cuteness,” and crowned by West Plains High School Homecoming Queen and King Grace Simpson and Jordan Berkshire. Judges were Bishop Shane Wood of West Plains Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, West Plains Fire Chief Tim Bean, the Rev. Diane Cook of Willow Springs Presbyterian Church and Erin Kimbrough of Fairview School. Santa and Mrs. Claus were Steven McCann and Pamela Splettstoesser-McCann. Dakota Bates of Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative emceed the event and Lela Wheeler was the photographer. Winners, from left: Mister Merry Christmas Brody Ledbetter, son of Stephanie Frazier and Raymond Gross; Junior Mister Christmas Jack Casebeer, son of Sarah Wittenauer; Miss Merry Christmas Audreyrain Littleshield, daughter of Melissa and Lawrence Littleshield; Junior Miss Merry Christmas Naylee Haynes, daughter of Lacey Foster; Little Mister Christmas Lincoln Gross, son of Brittany French and Jeff Ledbetter; and Little Miss Merry Christmas Lillian Jones, daughter of Allie Schafer-Rice and Lakane Jones.

 COURTESY PHOTO

West Plains Little Mister and Miss Merry Christmas Pageant 2018 will be held Dec. 1 at the Harlin Museum.

Children will compete in three divisions.

The first pageant is for the title of Little Mister and Miss Merry Christmas for boys and girls ages 2 to 4. Winners will receive an embroidered sash, stocking and tiara.

Junior Mister and Miss Merry Christmas pageant is for boys and girls ages 5 to 7. These winners will also receive an embroidered sash, stocking and tiara.

The final pageant is Mister Christmas and Miss Merry Christmas. Boys and girls ages 8 to 12 are eligible for this division. These winners will receive an embroidered sash, stocking and crown and ride in the West Plains Christmas Parade.

Admission will be $3.

Entry forms may be picked up at the West Plains Daily Quill or downloaded from Facebook at Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Forms can be turned in at the West Plains Daily Quill until Nov 21.

For information contact Pamela Splettstoesser at 274-8548.

