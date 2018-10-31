West Plains Little Mister and Miss Merry Christmas Pageant 2018 will be held Dec. 1 at the Harlin Museum.
Children will compete in three divisions.
The first pageant is for the title of Little Mister and Miss Merry Christmas for boys and girls ages 2 to 4. Winners will receive an embroidered sash, stocking and tiara.
Junior Mister and Miss Merry Christmas pageant is for boys and girls ages 5 to 7. These winners will also receive an embroidered sash, stocking and tiara.
The final pageant is Mister Christmas and Miss Merry Christmas. Boys and girls ages 8 to 12 are eligible for this division. These winners will receive an embroidered sash, stocking and crown and ride in the West Plains Christmas Parade.
Admission will be $3.
Entry forms may be picked up at the West Plains Daily Quill or downloaded from Facebook at Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Forms can be turned in at the West Plains Daily Quill until Nov 21.
For information contact Pamela Splettstoesser at 274-8548.
