2020 FALL PARTY
The Willow Springs Tuesday Study Club began its 95th season with a Fall Party at Club 60 in Mtn. Grove. The hostesses, Kathleen Carel, Claudia Marvin, Mary Knott and Pauline Cape decorated the room in fall colors.
After enjoying a meal of Parmesan chicken, oven-roasted potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and a delicious dessert — apple spice cake, Kathleen gave a short, fun program on old wives tales, true or false.
An Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away
Or does it? Harvard Medical School reports that a recent medical study did not provide evidence that eating an apple a day keeps the doctor away completely. However, the study did find that apple eaters used fewer prescriptions — perhaps because of the many health benefits. Apples are 85% water, filling you up without too many calories. They’re also full of potassium (beneficial for blood pressure) and fiber (great for preventing cholesterol from building up on artery walls). And apples make for an easy, healthy snack.
Garlic Is Antimicrobial
True enough, fresh garlic (or garlic concentrate) can ward off illnesses. The National Institutes of Health found that the fresh juice of garlic is a powerful remedy to protect against infections caused by many bacteria and fungi.
Feed a Cold, Starve a Fever
This one is complicated. Technically, a cold is an actual illness while a fever is a symptom. But the bottom line is that there is little scientific evidence behind the claim. Cleveland Clinic notes that you should listen to your body. The immune system does need nutrients, so if you’re able to eat — and you feel like it — you should. But don’t force it, especially if you’re feeling nauseated.
Sitting Too Close to the TV Hurts Your Vision
False, says a study by Penn State. However, TVs have come a long way! When introduced in the 1960s some television sets emitted X-rays, which were harmful. Sitting too close to our modern flat screens does not impair vision. But close proximity could strain the eyes, just like sitting in the front row at the movies.
Wait 30 Minutes or More After Eating to Swim
Dive on in. The American Red Cross says there is no set time to wait after eating to get back in the water. Myths or poor digestion or a higher risk of drowning were not held up, and the worst possible result is a stomach cramp.
Wet Hair Can Lead to a Cold
Wet heads can feel chilly on a cool day, but they won’t give you a cold. The University of Utah says there is no link between wet hair and colds or pneumonia. Colds are caused by viruses, so being sneezed on is more likely to do damage than taking a fast shower before leaving the house.
That ended the Study Club’s start to the 95th season.
