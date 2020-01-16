On March 7, Marty Haggard will bring country music “Haggard Style” to the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Ark. with his show, “A Tribute to ‘My Dad’ Merle Haggard.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. and the doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $27 and may be purchased online at www.martyhaggard.net or can be obtained from the Fulton County Fair Office, 124 Arena Lane, Salem AR 72576. They can also be ordered by phone at 800-838-3006 or at the fair office at 870-895-5565.
Tickets at the door will be $30.
When Haggard was young he was his father’s shadow, in the recording studio, on the road and at performances across the U.S., he recalls, adding was privileged to be a part of his dad's career as a guitar player and backup singer. He had the opportunity to meet many of the country greats as well as other celebrities and dignitaries.
He believed then, as he does now, the music of his father was as good as music gets. As he grew older, he, too, became a singer songwriter and earned his own awards in the business, receiving a nomination for best new male vocalist in 1986 for the single, “Trains Make Me Lonesome.”
But along the way, music changed. The older country sound his father helped craft stepped aside for progressive, pop-infused beats. The younger Haggard changed too. He loved music but not the music industry. “I never really enjoyed or cared about being a star,” he said in an interview. “Somewhere along the way I grew up and realized I wasn’t enjoying the music business.”
In 1999, Marty began writing and singing spiritual songs. For 10 years Marty traveled the country playing at churches and other venues proclaiming his love for Jesus.
However, Haggard’s love for his dad's music inspired him to begin his project, “A Tribute to Merle Haggard ‘My Dad.’” In 2010, he cut the first album in his tribute consisting of 15 Merle Haggard classics. That same year, he began performing a tribute to his dad in Branson, which lasted until 2012.
In 2011 Haggard recorded his second tribute album to his father. He has spent the last eight years performing his tribute show all over the U.S. and Canada plus England, Ireland and Scotland.
