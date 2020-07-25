Seth Pingleton, of West Plains, is a spring 2020 graduate of Rockhurst University, earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Graduates will be celebrated during a commencement ceremony in Kansas City, Missouri, rescheduled to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.