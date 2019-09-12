The Howell County Easter Seals will hold its annual garage sale fundraiser for autistic children Sept. 20 and 21 at 1233 Allen St. in West Plains.
The sale will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20 and from 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 21.
The annual fundraiser helps to buy games and things for the Easter Seals’ weekly social group and parties for the children through the coming year, said Orilla Crider, an organizer of the event. The children meet weekly for a social group to play games together and the organization holds special parties just for the children and their families, she said.
“We have seen a lot of progress with several of the children that have been coming throughout the past year and it is so rewarding,” said Crider.
Donations are accepted for the garage sale. To date, crystal glasses, a camcorder, a DVD player, homemade quilts and dressers are among the donated offerings to be sold.
Anyone with donations they would like to make for the garage sale may contact Crider by calling 255-1103 or on sending a Facebook message at www.facebook.com/omcrider.
All proceeds from the sale will be used for the Howell County Easter Seals group.
Anyone interested in getting involved with the Easter Seals program may do so by contacting Howell County Next Step, 256-4898.
