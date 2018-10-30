WEST PLAINS COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Through Nov. 17: The Jimmie Marler Art Show will be on exhibit at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St.
Oct. 31 (5-9 p.m.): Wages Brewing Company will host a Halloween Movie Night showing of “Night of the Living Dead” and “Nosferatu.” Attendees are encouraged to war costumes and contribute to a potluck dinner.
Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.): The public library will host “Scooby-Doo Halloween Mystery!” Games, treats and prizes will be in the library’s community room. Participants should use the Cass Avenue entrance. Call 256-4775.
Nov. 1-2 (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Nov. 3 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 291 Kentucky Ave., will hold its annual Christmas Craft Show and Chili Fest. Homemade sandwiches will also be available. Call 255-6685.
Nov. 1, 13 and 27 (10 a.m.-1 p.m.): Humana Seniors Medicare Advantage seminars are offered at the civic center.
Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 (noon): The West Plains Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting will be held in the civic center’s Magnolia Room. MSU-WP Chancellor Shirley Lawler is the guest speaker for November.
Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 (5:30 p.m.): The Working Women’s Network for area women who are business professionals seeking to network in a community of women supporting women meets at Ozarks Small Business Incubator on Washington Avenue.
Nov. 1 and Dec. 6 (5:30 p.m.): The United Federated Republican Women meet for dinner, followed at 6 p.m. by a meeting. Contact Janet Crow, 293-9520 or unitedfederatedrepublicanwomen@yahoo.com.
Nov. 1 (7 p.m.): MSU-WP Grizzly Basketball game will be held in the civic center arena.
Nov. 2, 9 and 16: MSU-WP’s Red Carpet Days for prospective students will be held. Call 255-7955.
Nov. 2 (6-8 p.m.): Harlin Gala Night is held at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Call Gladys, 255-0920.
Nov. 2 (6-7:30 p.m.): OzSBI will host a free Manufacturer’s Roundtable. Network with other manufacturers, share concerns and learn about local resources. Dinner is provided. Register online at www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Nov. 2 (8-10 p.m.): Stillwater Hardy will perform live at Wages Brewing Company in East Towne Village. No cover charge.
Nov. 3 (noon to 2 p.m.): The fifth annual Buddy Walk will be held at Zizzer Stadium. Proceeds will benefit individuals with disabilities.
Nov. 3 (6-9 p.m.): Joshua Allen will perform live at Wages Brewing Company in East Towne Village. No cover charge.
Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 (6-10 p.m.): The West Plains Game Developers Meetup is held on first Saturdays at OzSBI’s Think Tank. Visit www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Nov. 3 (6:30 p.m.): MSU-WP District Championship volleyball games will be held in the civic center arena.
Nov. 4 (2:30 p.m.): The Community Messiah Sing will be held at First Presbyterian Church. CDs and score are available. Call Paula Speraneo, 293-2325.
Nov. 5: MSU-WP will offer an eight-week certified nursing assistant (CNA) training program at GOCAT. Call Sheila Barton, GOCAT project manager, 255-7784.
Nov. 5-26: “Impressions,” works by Audrey Cottrell-Parks, will be exhibited in the civic center gallery. The West Plains Council on the Arts will host a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in the gallery.
Nov. 5, 12, 19 and 26 (4:15-5:15): Monday After School Art will be held at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Contact Ginny Thomason, 247-3987 or grace2u@centurylink.net. Flyers are available.
Nov. 6 (7 a.m.-7 p.m.): Midterm elections will be held.
Nov. 6 (6-8 p.m.)(: OMC’s Heart Saver Infant CPR Class covers basic resuscitation skills to be used on an infant. Recommended during the third trimester of pregnancy or in the first year of an infant’s life. Call 256-9111 ext. 6440 to register.
Nov. 7 (1-5 p.m.): GOCAT will offer a workshop on business ethics and integrity presented by Dasha Russell. Cost to attend is $59. Call 255-7784 or email sheilabarton@missouristate.edu. Online registration is available and may be completed at eventbrite.com.
Nov. 7 (1:30-3:30 p.m.: OzSBI will host a program on intellectual property. Learn how to secure protection for you intellectual property. Visit www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Nov. 8-9 (7 p.m.), Nov. 10, (11 a.m. and 7 p.m.) and Nov. 11 (2 p.m.): “My Fair Lady” will be performed by the West Plains High School Zizzer Dramatic Theatre at the Avenue Theatre. Tickets are $6 in advance from the high school and at the West Plains Music Store, $8 at the box office and $4 for seniors, active military veterans and children 12 and younger.
Nov. 9 (noon): South Central Missouri’s African-American History is the topic of this month’s Friends of the Garnett Library meeting. Lunch is $10. Make a reservation by 5 p.m. Nov. 7 by calling 255-7940 or emailing friendsofgarnettlibrary@missouristate.edu.
Nov. 9 and Dec. 14 (1-2 p.m.): Homeschool Activities for youth ages 7 and older at West Plains Public Library feature fun activities to help children use the library’s website and find books.
Nov. 9 (5-7 p.m.): OzSBI will host a free open house and networking event featuring local businesses. Drinks and snacks will be served. Register online at www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Nov. 9 (7-9 p.m.): A monthly TED Talk video presentation at the Yellow House Community Arts Center, sponsored by the Unitarian Fellowship of West Plains, will focus on gratitude. The public is invited to watch, share ideas and connect.
Nov. 10 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.): The public library will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 750 W. Broadway with an Artisan Fair. Local crafters, artists, authors and photographers will showcase and sell their works. Cake and apple cider will be served. Call 256-4775.
Nov. 10 (7 p.m.): Angela Edge, a singer-songwriter, composer, music and film producer, returns to perform at the Yellow House Community Arts Center, 209 W. Trish Knight St. Admission is $5. Sample her work on YouTube and Facebook.
Nov. 10 (8-10 p.m.): Wes and Larry will perform live at Wages Brewing Company in East Towne Village. No cover charge.
Nov. 12 (8:30 a.m.): West Plains High School will host a Veterans Day assembly, to which all area veterans are invited. A special breakfast for veterans will be served at 7:30 a.m. Call Principal Jack Randolph, 256-6150.
Nov. 12 (11 a.m.): The Veterans Day parade will move through historic downtown.
Nov. 12: Veterans Day Luncheon will be held in the civic center exhibit hall.
Nov. 12 (1:30 p.m.): The 20th annual Musical Salute to Veterans will be given at the civic center. The band will perform a variety of patriotic style songs in honor of those who have or are now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Nov. 12 (6-10 p.m.): OMC’s Heartsaver CPR Class for nonmedical personnel will be held. Cost is $20. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-6793.
Nov. 13 (1:30-4:30 p.m.): OzSBI will offer a workshop on government contracting and how to build business by securing local, state and federal contracts. Visit www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Nov. 13 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Prepared Childbirth Class is recommended during the second trimester of pregnancy. The goal of the class is to prepare the expectant mother for all aspects of labor and delivery. Call 256-9111 ext. 6440 to register.
Nov. 14 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.): Lifeline Screenings of America will be in the civic center Dogwood Rooms.
IN NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES:
Through December: A series of opportunities will be offered for a women’s spiritual circle facilitator and certification program. Contact pwschh@gmail.com or call 417-469-2658 for details.
Oct. 31 (5:30 p.m.): Yoga, meditation and sharing circles are held at Hearthhaven weekly on Wednesdays. Email pwschh@centurylink.net.
Nov. 3: The Texas County Memorial Hospital Healthcare Foundation will host its 12th annual Chili Cook Off-Hospice of Care Fundraiser at the Houston Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds, 1585 N. U.S. 63 in Houston, Texas County. Admission is $10 per person. For details contact Jay Gentry, 417-967-1377 or jgentry@tcmh.org.
Nov. 3 (5 p.m.): Boots, Bands & BBQ, a fundraiser event for the Fulton County Hospital Foundation, will return for its second year at the Salem (Ark.) Civic Center. Live music, silent auction, dancing and food will be available. Event attire is country-western and weekend casual. Tickets, available at the door the night of the event, are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for children ages 5 and younger. Sponsorships are also available.
Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 (7 p.m.): The Willow Springs Arts Council presents “Bluegrass at its Finest” at the Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
Nov. 10: The Houston Chamber of Commerce, 1585 N. U.S. 63 in Houston, Texas County, hosts its annual Holiday Bazaar event. Follow @chamberhoustonmo on Facebook, visit www.chamberhoustonmo.com or call 417-967-2220 for more information.
Nov. 11-25: The Willow Springs Council on the Arts will host an art exhibit, “Beauty Will Save the World.” The display and sale will feature works of artist Natalya Kharitonova on the second floor of the Ferguson Building in downtown Willow Springs. A reception will be held to open the exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 11.
Nov. 11 (3 p.m.): The Ozarks Community Orchestra will present “Salute to Our Hearoes” honoring veterans at the Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs. Veterans are admitted free. Donations will be accepted at the event to benefit the Willow Springs American Legion roof repair. Call 417-855-0152.
LATER DATES, WEST PLAINS
Nov. 15 (noon to 1 p.m.): OzSBI will host Lunch & Learn: 7 Steps to Small Business Marketing Success. Visit www.ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 (5-8 p.m.): Chess Night is held the third Thursday of each month at Wages Brewing Company in East Towne Village. No cost to participate.
Nov. 16: The sixth annual Taste of Missouri Food and Beverage Festival will be held in the civic center.
Nov. 16 (6 p.m.): Third Friday Free Movie Night at the public library will be “Operation Mad Ball.” Free popcorn and drinks will be offered.
Nov. 17 (6 p.m.): OMC Foundation’s Festival of Trees will be held in Dogwood Rooms 1-3 at the civic center.
Nov. 19 (6-10 p.m.): OMC’s First Aid class for nonmedical personnel will be held. Cost is $20. Registration is require and space is limited. Call 257-6793.
Nov. 20 and Dec. 18 (5-8 p.m.): Aux Arcs Vinyl Night will be held at Wages Brewing Company. All are invited to this monthly social event with no cover charge on the third Tuesday of each month.
Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 (7 p.m.): The annual Toys for Tots Concert will be held in the civic center theater.
Dec. 1-2 (9 a.m.): The Optimist Club’s annual Arts and Crafts Show will be held in the civic center theater.
Dec. 1: Miss Merry Christmas Pageant will be held at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Contestants are grouped by ages 2 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 12. Sunday attire should be worn. Competing is free, but audience members pay $3 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Harlin Museum. Call Gladys, 255-0920.
Dec. 2 (5 p.m.): Ozark Radio Network Sports Banquet will be held in the civic center’s Magnolia Room.
Dec. 3, 10 and 17 (4:15-5:15): Monday After School Art will be held at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. Contact Ginny Thomason, 247-3987 or grace2u@centurylink.net. Flyers are available.
Dec. 4 (6 p.m.): OMC’s Preparing for Breastfeeding Class provides expectant mothers with important information about breastfeeding her new baby. Call 256-9111 ext. 6440 to register.
Dec. 7 and 8 (9 a.m.): Friends of the West Plains Public Library will hold a book and bake sale in the library’s community room until 5 p.m. Dec. 7 and until 3 p.m. Dec. 8. Call 256-4775.
Dec. 5-29: A Holiday / Christmas Festival with model railroad show will be held at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St.
Dec. 7 (6-8 p.m.): The Harlin Gala Night will include a model railroad show and Christmas music at the museum 405 Worcester St.
Dec. 7: A Midwest Victim Impact class will be held in the Walnut Room of the civic center.
Dec. 7-8 (7 p.m.): MSU-WP Grizzly Basketball Toy Toss Tournament will be held in the civic center.
Dec. 7: A Midwest Victim Impact Class will be held in the civic center’s Walnut Room.
Dec. 8 (8 a.m.): Breakfast with Santa will be held at the civic center.
Dec. 8-9 (3 p.m.): Attitude Dance Studio winter performances will be held in the civic center theater.
Dec. 8 (4 p.m.): The West Plains Holiday Parade will begin at the corner of Missouri Avenue and Porter Wagoner, travel to West Main, and disburse at the corner of W. Main and Preacher Roe. This year’s theme is “Unwrap the Magic.” Entry forms are available at the chamber of commerce office.
Dec. 10 (6-10 p.m.): OMC’s Heartsaver CPR Class for nonmedical personnel will be held. Cost is $20. Registration is required and space is limited. Call 257-6793.
Dec. 13 (8:00-11:30 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, PSA, and CA125. No appointment necessary. Walk in to OMC Urgent Care Clinic. For more information, call 257.6736.
Dec. 14 (7 p.m.): and 15 (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.): Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will present “The Nutcracker” at the civic center.
Dec. 17 (6-10 p.m.): OMC’s First Aid class for nonmedical personnel will be held. Cost is $20. Registration is require and space is limited. Call 257-6793.
Dec. 17 (7 p.m.): The West Plains High School Band Concert will be held in the civic center arena.
Dec. 18 (7 p.m.): The Missouri Arts Council and West Plains Council on the Arts will host “The Christmas Skates” musical, as performed by the Imaginary Theatre Company of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, at the civic center. Admission is $5 for the general public or free for youth age 13 or younger and those with a Bear Pass ID.
Dec. 21 (6 p.m.): Third Friday Free Movie Night at the public library will be “Jingle All the Way.”
Dec. 26 (noon to 6 p.m.): OMC and CBCO will hold a blood drive at OMC parkway Center. Walk in, call 800-280-5337 or visit cbco.org/donate-blood to make an appointment.
IN 2019, WEST PLAINS
Jan. 4-5 (7 p.m.): MSU-WP Grizzly Basketball New Year’s Classic will be held at the civic center.
Jan. 17 (7 p.m.): The Harlem Globetrotters will perform in the civic center arena.
Jan. 21-Feb. 10: “A Year in the Ozarks,” works by painter Kathryn Fisher, will be on display in the civic center gallery. The West Plains Council on the Arts will host a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 in the gallery.
Jan. 24 (6 p.m.): The Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be held at the civic center.
Jan. 26 (9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.): Ozark Radio Network Bridal Fair will be held in the civic center.
Jan. 26 (5:30-10 p.m.): MSU-WP Trivia Night will be held in the civic center exhibit hall.
Jan. 31: Students interested in enrolling in MSU’s master’s in social work degree program should make application by this date. Visit www.missouristate.edu/swk/graduate or call Deanna Smith, 255-7777.
Feb. 2 (4 p.m.): The West Plains Public Library Foundation Chili Cook-off will be held in the civic center exhibit hall.
Feb. 9 (6 p.m.): The Boys & Girls Club annual Casino Night Fundraiser will be held at The Barn Event Center.
Feb. 9: MSU-WP Homecoming Game vs. Three Rivers Community College.
Feb. 5: MSU-WP and the West Plains Council on the Arts will host a musical adaptation of “The Tortoise and the Hare” as performed by the Imaginary Theatre Company of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. The performance will be given at the civic center.
Feb. 16 and 17 (9 a.m.): TLR Gun & Knife Show will be held in the civic center.
March 1-2: Southern Missouri Builders Association Home & Garden Show will be held in the civic center arena.
March 6 (6 p.m.): The annual Cystic Fibrosis Concert will be held in the civic center arena.
March 9 (5:30 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts’ Brewfest will be held in the civic center.
March 22 (6 p.m.): Howell County Republicans Lincoln Day Banquet will be held in the civic center’s Dogwood Rooms.
March 26-April 4 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.): The annual Art Around Town youth art exhibit will be on display in the civic center mezzanine.
March 29 (7-9 p.m.) and March 30 (8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): Community churches are sponsoring a women’s event, “Kelly Minter Cultivate,” at First Baptist Church, 202 Walnut St. Tickets are $35 through Dec. 31, 2018, or $45 from Jan. 1, 2019. Get them by calling the First United Methodist Church, 256-6167, or the First Baptist Church, 256-3128, or go online to cultivateevent.com/events and choose West Plains.
April 12-13: PRCA Bull Riding will be held in the civic center.
April 15 is the deadline for current high school seniors planning a degree in the arts to apply for the West Plains Arts Council’s Gatewood Scholarship. Visit westplainsarts.org.
April 26-28: MSU-WP Oz-Con will be held in the civic center.
May 3 (4:30 p.m.): The Howell Oregon Electric Co-op annual meeting will be held in the civic center.
May 4 (9 a.m.): Ozark Country Kennel Club Dog Show will be held in the civic center.
May 10 (7 p.m.): West Plains High School graduation will be held in the civic center.
May 18 (10 a.m.): MSU-WP Commencement will be held in the civic center.
May 18 (noon to 9 p.m.): West Plains Downtown Revitalization will host the third Greater Ozarks Blues Bash at the civic center. The free event is open to the public. For information about bands, the bike show, car show, barbecue contest and schedule, follow @GoBluesBash on Facebook.
May 31-June 1: The Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival will be held in and around the civic center and along East Main Street.
June 8: The West Plains Car Club Car Show will be in the east parking lot of the civic center.
LATER DATES, SURROUNDING AREAS
Nov. 15 and Dec. 6 (10:30 a.m. to noon or 5-6:30 p.m.): At Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona, Pine Needlers will quilt a block of a “prairie-based” quilt every month for a year, starting with this session. Open to those ages 16 and older. Attendees younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Class size is limited to 15 and reservations are required. Call 888-283-0364.
Nov. 21-25: The 2018 Coldwater Ranch Thanksgiving Ride will be held at the ranch in Eminence, Shannon County. The cost to participate is $58 per day. For more information or to register visit www.coldwaterranch.com and click “Horse Camping & Trail Rides,” or call 573-226-3723.
Nov. 24 (10:30 a.m. to noon and 1-2:30 p.m.): Visitors ages 12 and older to Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona can make holiday treasures using natural objects. Registration required. Call 573-325-1381.
Nov. 25: The Taste of Christmas will be held at the Houston Chamber of Commerce, 1585 N. U.S. 63 in Houston, Texas County. Follow @chamberhoustonmo on Facebook, visit www.chamberhoustonmo.com or call 417-967-2220 for more information.
Dec. 8: The annual Houston Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will make its way through downtown Houston in Texas County. This year’s theme is “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Follow @chamberhoustonmo on Facebook, visit www.chamberhoustonmo.com or call 417-967-2220 for more information.
Dec. 13 (8-11:30 a.m.): OMC Laboratory Services will conduct low-cost lab health screenings. Screenings available for a minimal cost are CBC, CMP, A1C, Lipid, TSH, PSA, and CA125. No appointment necessary. Walk in these locations: OMC Lab Services, OMC Alton, OMC Gainesville, OMC Mountain Grove, OMC Mountain View, OMC Thayer/Mammoth Spring and OMC Winona. For more information, call 417-257-6736.
Dec. 13 (10:30 a.m. to noon, 1-2:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.): Visitors to Twin Pines Conservation Center in Winona can learn to make a holiday wreath using items in nature. Reservations are required. Call 888-283-0364.
IN 2019, SURROUNDING AREAS
March 30: The second annual Ozarks Sports and Outdoor Expo will be held at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Salem, Ark. In addition to the fairgrounds the adjoining Salem City Park Lake and Fulton County Trap Range will be used. Vendors will be on hand and competitions will be held for youth and adults. Vendor applications are available at www.fultoncountyfair.org. North central Arkansas and southern Missouri businesses are invited to sponsor or vend by calling 870-895-5565 or emailing fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com.
