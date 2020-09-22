Hootin an Hollarin was supposed to start last week. How sad we all are that it couldn't be! I have been remembering so many happy memories of Hootin an Hollarins in the past.
One memory was when my granddaughter Dana won the "most unusual pet" award in the pet show when she brought in her little goat.
And that reminded me of the goats my daddy and I raised when I was growing up. At one time we had 40 head of goats. We didn't have bulldozers back then or brushhogs to clear the sprouts out of the fields. We had goats!
I remember hearing my sister Edith telling how she and her husband Lloyd Adamson were living near us at Lilly Ridge, and they were awakened one night by a ripping sound. It was the screen being torn off one of their windows. How frightening that must have been — until they realized it was one of our family's goats pulling on the wire screen.
We milked some of the goats but not in large quantity. People like goat milk because it's easily digestible, and so it's good for people who have stomach troubles. Another thing about our goat milk that people liked, the cream didn't rise up to the top like cow's milk did. I laugh, thinking now that it came out of the goat "pre-homogenized."
This week is the official start of fall — and my trees seem to be rushing the season along. My yard is already filling with the falling leaves.
And before we know it, Election Day will be here. I was raised in a family of Republicans. When my family bought the newspaper in Gainesville it was called The Democrat. But when my uncles bought it, they changed the name to The Republican. And later it became the Ozark County Times.
My daddy's family came from Tennessee, and they always voted Democrat. But my mother's family voted Republican. I don't remember any arguments or much talk about politics at all as I was growing up. I think by then Mother had won Daddy over, and everyone was in agreement about which party was best.
I'll be voting absentee again for this election, and I understand it's best to get our ballots voted and returned to make sure they get to the courthouse in time and get counted.
Election Day is followed by Thanksgiving, and then … Christmastime will be here. And what do Christmastime thoughts bring to my mind this day? Alaska Grisham's peanut brittle! I'm not alone in having those thoughts. Alaska was known all over for her peanut brittle, and usually she made it around Christmas. It's hard to make — and easy to fail at.
One good modern-day peanut brittle maker is Jackie Hoff. Her grandmother was my stepmother, Ollie Sowards, who married my daddy. Jackie has the touch when it comes to candy-making!
Here it is mid-September, and I've jumped right through the rest of the year.
Hope to have some real news next week.
