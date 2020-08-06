Dancers with the Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks will take the stage at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday to perform a ballet adaptation of Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland” at the West Plains Civic Center.
Advance tickets are available for $8 each online at www.childrensballetoftheozarks or at the door for $10 each.
“Lewis Carroll's beloved book Alice in Wonderland comes to life like you've never seen it before,” say promoters. “The novel, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary is brought to life with captivating choreography and colorful costumes, and a cast of 150 dancers.”
The stage is set for an ordinary afternoon picnic that soon “becomes curiouser and curiouser” as Alice follows the White Rabbit on a strange and wonderful adventure, say promoters.
“The cast of extraordinary characters will delight all ages, from the tap-dancing Mad Hatter to the instantly recognizable Queen of Hearts and her pack of playing cards, to the eerily grinning Cheshire Cat and the hilarious tumbling, bumbling twins, Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum,” they add. “At the end, Alice wakes with a start. Was it all a daydream?”
The performance features students from West Plains, Mtn. Grove, Mtn. View, Willow Springs and Houston, and is directed by Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks founder and Director Malai Copling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.