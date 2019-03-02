The West Plains Middle School Math Team recently competed in the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics Math Contest.
Winners placing in the top five of the Number Sense category are fifth graders Cyric McGee, second place; Kirsten Fish, third place; and Mabel Schrippe, fifth place; and sixth graders Isaiah Jones, first place; Brady Ashbrook, second place; and Lilian Weimer, third place.
Sprint category winners are fifth grader Kirsten Fish, first place; sixth graders Brady Ashbrook, first place; Isaiah Jones, second place; and Lilian Weimer, third place; seventh graders Dagan Joiner, first place, and Abigail Price, fourth place; and eighth grader Conner Finch, third place.
Category winners in Target are fifth grader Kirsten Fish, third place; sixth graders Brady Ashbrook, first place; Isaiah Jones, second place; and Lilian Weimer, third place; seventh grader Chelsea Latta, fifth place; and eighth graders Conner Finch, second place; Justin Fleetwood, third place; and Aiden Simpson, fifth place.
The first place Team Event winners in the fifth and sixth grade division are Lillian Weimer, Brady Ashbrook, Isaiah Jones and Mabel Schrippe. Also taking first place in Team Event was the seventh and eighth grade division team of Conner Finch, Justin Fleetwood, Summer Gabriel and Aiden Simpson. Fifth place honors were received by the seventh and eighth grade division team of Logan Burke, Abigail Price, Dagan Joiner and Chelsea Latta in the Team Event.
Overall Individuals, an award determined by grade level and combined event scores, were fifth grader Kirsten Fish, first place; sixth graders Brady Ashbrook, first place; Isaiah Jones, second place; and Lilian Weimer, third place; seventh graders Dagan Joiner, first place, and Abigail Price, fifth place; and eighth grader Conner Finch, second place.
Regional Qualifiers are Brady Ashbrook, Isaiah Jones, Kirsten Fish, Lilian Weimer, Cyric McGee and Mabel Schrippe.
State Qualifiers are Conner Finch, Dagan Joiner, Justin Fleetwood, Aiden Simpson and Summer Gabriel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.