The Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester St. in West Plains, is set to host its annual High School Art Show & Young Artist Showcase.
Museum officials have put a call out for art submissions from all regional public, private and home-schooled student artists in grades nine through 12 for the High School Art Show.
Entries to the Young Artist Showcase, which will be on display concurrently with the High School Art Show, may be from any student artist in the eighth grade or younger, and there is no entry fee to display their pieces. The purpose of the showcase is to allow younger artists to have the experience of participating in a professional art show and seeing their art displayed in a real art gallery.
Entries may be made from noon to 4 p.m. today. Late entries will be accepted from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, for an additional $5 fee per entry piece. The show’s entries will be on display March 12 through April 4 in the museum’s Hathcock Gallery.
Those who are interested in entering the competition can find entry guidelines and other pertinent information on the museum’s website at harlinmuseum.com.
Any questions regarding eligibility or other inquiries regarding the competition show or showcase can be emailed to the museum at info@harlinmuseum.com or call the museum, 256-7801.
